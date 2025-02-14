Latest News
Jury convicts man of felon in possession...
Driver identified in fatal Creston road ...
Paso Robles Joint Unified School Distric...
Paso Robles Fire Department to conduct t...
Red Light Roundup 02/03/2025 – 02/...
Paso Robles braces for heavy rain and hi...
Paso Robles Fire Chief gives insight int...
Paso Robles School District approves sta...
Events
Valentine Movie Night to feature classic...
Firestone Walker announces lineup for In...
Paso Robles Honors MLK’s legacy and 96th...
Thousands gather in Paso Robles for Thir...
North County community gathers for third...
34th Annual Victorian Teddy Bear Affair ...
Rain clears just in time for Paso Robles...
Wildflower Experience returns to hosting...
Santa brings holiday cheer to Adelaide I...
Paso Robles lights up the night with its...
Latest Commentary
Publisher’s Letter: A Season of Gratitud...
A lesser man
Gratitude
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: TeamPaso: Empoweri...
Letter to Editor: PRJUSD school board ca...
Letter to the Editor: Bausch responds to...
Letter to the Residents of Paso Robles: ...
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Growing impact of ...
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Why you should vot...
Letter to the Editor: Why I am endorsing...
Commentary: Who Are These People?
State of newspapers undergoing significa...
CCHDR Pet of the Week: Bender!
Feb 13, 2025
Meet Bender! Bender is a 2-year-old cattle dog adjusting well after shelter life and neutering. He...
North County Sports Briefs
Feb 6, 2025
PASO ROBLES HIGH SCHOOL Progress is again being made at the Aquatics Complex...
-
North County Sports Briefs
Jan 30, 2025
-
North County Athlete of the Week: January 30
Jan 30, 2025
-
-
North County Athletes of the Week: December 12
Dec 13, 2024
Templeton Glass celebrates next generation of ownership and showroom remodel
Feb 7, 2025
The business hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at its showroom...
-
Nominate a Roblan of the Year by December 6
Dec 2, 2024
-
-
-
‘Circus on Ice’ brings winter magic to Templeton PAC
Jan 24, 2025
One-day spectacle combines daring circus acts and graceful ice skating on Jan. 26 TEMPLETON — The...
-
Zoppé Family Circus comes to Paso Robles
Dec 2, 2024
-
-
-
Congressman Jimmy Panetta tours and endorses after-school math tutoring program
Feb 6, 2025
$125,000 to a matching gift campaign given to hopefully double donations PASO ROBLES — On Friday,...
-
-
-
-
This week at Central Coast Herding Dog Rescue!
Dec 19, 2024
Atascadero welcomes its very own Silent Book Club
Feb 6, 2025
On the evening of Thursday, Jan. 16, Marin's Vineyard's tasting room on Entrada was packed full of enthusiastic readers, their current books, and camaraderie.
-
Award-winning poet to present at Studios on the Park
Jan 23, 2025
-
-
-
District Attorney’s Office stops nearly $9 million in fraud property sales
Nov 13, 2023
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office has successfully...
Gov. Newsom Eases Drought Restrictions
Mar 30, 2023
State now expecting to deliver 75 percent of requested water supplies CALIFORNIA — On Friday,...
-
-
Timing a Recall Election
Jul 7, 2021
San Luis Obispo County certifies 2024 election
Dec 5, 2024
A new chapter of leadership and community engagement By Hayley Mattson and Camille DeVaul ...
-
North County election results near completion
Nov 26, 2024
-
Kidnapping and sexual assault charges filed against man posing as rideshare driver
Jan 23, 2025
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — SLO County District Attorney Dan Dow announced that Angel Munoz Quintana,...
James (Jim) K. Minnis 1949-2025
Feb 6, 2025
James (Jim) Kenneth Minnis passed away peacefully on January 21, 2025, at the age of 75, after a...
-
Constance “Connie” J. Houghton 1943-2025
Feb 6, 2025
-
Kathleen M. Malloy 1955-2025
Jan 30, 2025
The rest of the story
Oct 21, 2023
By Gabe Abdelaziz Pastor Gabe Abdelaziz is an independent columnist for The Atascadero News and...
-
If Only I’d Have Known
Oct 21, 2023
-
New Old Movies
Oct 15, 2023
Letter to the Editor: District should take proper care of the Dual Immersion Program
Jan 25, 2024
By Brian Maxted Guest Contributor With more than 600 students in grades kindergarten through...
-
Prescribe Aspirin for 2024
Jan 4, 2024
-
Storms
Oct 6, 2023