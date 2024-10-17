Paso Robles students’ reporting, design, and editorial leadership recognized for second consecutive year

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles High School’s journalism magazine has been named a 2024 Newsmagazine Pacemaker Finalist, the highest award in the USA for high school publications. Crimson Newsmagazine is one of 12 schools recognized in California among 41 schools nationwide, including one from the UK.

The announcement, posted in late September, celebrates “the best of the best,” according to NSPA President Laura Widmer. NSPA judges reviewed content from the four Crimson magazines published during the 2023-2024 school year, evaluating the quality of the reporting, photography, design, and editorial leadership.

Editors in Chief Kalani Gaviola, Elise Mathers, and Serenity Wulfing led the Crimson staff of 23 students. This November, 20 students and chaperones will attend the National HS Journalism convention in Philadelphia to collect their Pacemaker Finalist award and compete in other contests and learning sessions. The 2024 Pacemaker Finalist is the fourth Pacemaker Award received by the program in this decade. The magazine won a matching award in 2023.

advertisement

Crimson has placed 18 times in print and online National Best of Shows since 2009. Over 65 students have won individual awards on the national level, and the program has earned eight consecutive NSPA All American rankings.

Feature Image provided by Paso Robles High School

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...