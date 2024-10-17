Community gathers for annual event with support from local Scout troops, firefighters, and businesses

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Senior Center held its annual Celebrate Seniors BBQ and fundraiser in October. It was truly a community event with Scout Troops 60 and 1602 led by Erin Westmoreland, who helped serve over 100 meals on Saturday, Oct. 5. Craig Armstrong and the Sunrise Rotary Club prepared and grilled the delicious chicken and bread. Meals that Connect provided the salads. Local firefighters Justin Ludwig, Mike Orr, and Dustin Virgil served up root beer floats. Many of the Paso Robles Senior Center volunteers stepped in to lend a hand by taking tickets, making gift baskets, and donating art for the raffle. Central Coast Home Health and Hospice, Kelly Woolworth from Central Coast Medicare Solutions, Central Coast Physicians’ Network, along with Peter Lucien from Central Coast Hearing aids, gave away “swag” and answered questions.

The next event, sponsored by the Senior Center, and open to the public, is the Craft Fair, Saturday, Oct. 26, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 270 Scott St. in Paso Robles. There is no charge to attend. All are invited to shop for homemade treasures. Comefind a gift for someone special or for yourself.

