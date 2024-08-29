Initiative in North County to provide long-term support and housing for those escaping sexual assault and intimate partner violence

PASO ROBLES — In its most recent innovative project, Must! Charities has partnered with Lumina Alliance to convert an existing emergency shelter into transitional housing that will support individuals and families who flee sexual assault or intimate partner violence. The project investment will give more survivors in Northern San Luis Obispo County access to housing and wrap-around support services.

Studies show transitional housing programs are more effective than emergency shelters, increasing the likelihood of permanently breaking the cycle of abuse. Currently, in Northern San Luis Obispo County, there is no long-term transitional housing available for survivors. Yet Lumina Alliance has two existing emergency shelters, operating at 50 percent capacity. Transforming one of their existing emergency shelters into transitional housing units will not onlyincrease Lumina Alliance’s capacity to provide essential services to survivors and their families; but also, provide a $60,000 cost savings to the organization.

“This partnership with Lumina Alliance is a form of trust philanthropy,” says Becky Gray, executive director of Must! Charities. “With trust philanthropy, funders approach their relationships with nonprofit partners from a place of trust and collaboration. Our original focus was on emergency shelters but after hours of open and honest dialogue, we determined that transitional housing was the real need for this region. Transforming one of the emergency shelters into long-term affordable housing is pivotal for individuals and families who are healing and building a new life on their own.”

Survivors may reside in Lumina Alliance’s transitional housing units for up to 12 months with prorated monthly rent calculated as 30 percent of their income. Lumina Alliance then sets aside 10 percent of the rent paid in a savings account. Upon exiting the program, these funds are returned to the resident, making the transition to permanent housing more accessible.

Lumina Alliance’s comprehensive wrap-around services are aimed at helping survivors establish emotional, physical, and financial well-being that predates their trauma. Advocates facilitate access to Lumina Alliance’s full range of services, including a 24-hour crisis and information hotline, individual and group therapy sessions, legal service referrals, case management, skills training (parenting, budgeting, resume building), and client financial assistance.

“An amazing amount of collaborative effort and collective discussion has gone into this partnership,” said Randy Gray, project manager of Must! Charities. “As a result, we were able to identify the most critical needs facing sexual assault and intimate partner violence survivors. Investing in affordable transitional housing is vital for these individuals to start over, heal, and build a foundation for future health and wellness.”

To find out more about the Must! Charities fundraising charitable campaigns, visit mustcharities.org

Feature Image: Must! Charities have partnered with Lumina Alliance to convert an existing emergency shelter into transitional housing that will support individuals and families who flee sexual assault or intimate partner violence. Photo provided by Must! Charities

