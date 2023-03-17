Project supporting ALF Food Pantry, Lumina Alliance, and El Camino Homeless Organization’s Atascadero Shelter

PASO ROBLES — Must! Charities’ Storm Damage Relief Project is a proactive initiative to support those organizations on the front lines that aid our community’s most vulnerable. From food security to emergency shelter operations, local nonprofits are experiencing increased service demand. For some, damage sustained in the storms would cease or slow operations.

“We heard the need: from organizations, community members, public services,” says Randy Gray, community projects manager at Must! Charities. “After careful research, we identified several nonprofits needing immediate assistance. The assistance that, if otherwise not given, could result in greater negative impacts to these programs today and in the future.”

Organizations supported in this project include ALF Food Pantry, Lumina Alliance, and El Camino Homeless Organization’s Atascadero Shelter, all of whom experienced damage that could disrupt daily services. An investment of $50,000-plus by Must! Charities in these organizations will address damaged drywall, mold remediation, and roof damage, among other repairs.

advertisement

Must! Charities are asking for the community’s help using their collective giving model. Together they can come alongside organizations in their time of need and in their time of greatest demand, Must! Charities and their donors help organizations continue to provide quality services to people and families.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...