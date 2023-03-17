Dracaena Wines Opens First Tasting Room in Downtown Paso Robles

The grand opening celebration will take place on Saturday, March 18

PASO ROBLES — Dracaena Wines, a Paso Robles-based winery, has opened its first tasting room after 10 years of only e-commerce sales. The doors opened for business on Monday, March 6. The tasting room is located in downtown Paso Robles, on the corner of 13th Street and Pine Street (1244 Pine St. Ste. 101B). If you prefer to schedule an appointment, it can be arranged on the business’ website at dracaenawines.com.

Dracaena Wines, owned by Lori and Michael Budd, began production in 2013 with 75 cases of cabernet franc. After receiving 91 points in Wine Enthusiast, it promptly sold out. Today, the winery is producing two styles of cabernet franc, chenin blanc, rosé and a Bordeaux blend. Its wines have received multiple double gold medals and best of shows. All wines are produced in small lots and available online and in their tasting room. The grand opening celebration will take place on Saturday, March 18.

For more information visit dracaenawines.com/

