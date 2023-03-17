Proceeds from 23 lots will fund high school scholarships

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Wine Country Virtual Auction returns with fan favorites and new packages. This week-long auction began at 8 a.m. on Monday, March 13, and will conclude on Saturday, March 18, at 5 p.m. Interested bidders can register to bid and view the auction lots now on Pasowine.com. The 23 specially curated auction lots are exclusive and original packages that are not typically available as retail experiences.

Members of the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance (PRWCA) contribute either complete packages or experiences to be paired into something one-of-a-kind. The results include tasting excursions with luxury overnight stays, Michelin Star dining, exciting vineyard adventures, as well as rare and allocated wines. Visit Pasowine.com to begin viewing lots and register to bid!

The Paso Robles Wine Country Virtual Auction’s end benefactor is the Paso Robles Wine Region. Funds generated from the auction benefit the Paso Robles Wine Country Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that gives back to the community primarily through educational high school scholarships for aspiring young adults headed off to college as well as other nonprofit organizations that help enhance the quality of life in Paso Robles wine country. In 2022, the PRWCA gifted nearly $50,000 in nonprofit grants and scholarships to graduating high school seniors from North SLO County and Mission Prep in San Luis Obispo.

advertisement

“Each year we are honored with the generosity of our wine community and our fans in what they bring to the Wine Country Virtual Auction,” said Joel Peterson, Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance executive director. “We are able to showcase some extraordinary offerings from Paso Wine country that have been thoughtfully curated just for this auction.”

This online auction features 23 lots from over 50 Paso Robles wine country businesses, including wineries, vineyards, hotels, restaurants, and music venues. One-of-a-kind lots like Burning Lamb Party at The Trailer Pond, which brings 10 friends to Alta Colina Vineyard & Winery to stay in five vintage camper trailers with five top Paso producers. This isn’t the only auction package that is made for large groups. Vina Robles: Stay, Eat, Drink, + Concert; Booker Cave Experience; Big Adventures at Ancient Peaks; Tobin James Cellars Stay, Play, + Party; Paradise of Peachy Canyon Road, Get Barreled with Thibido + Peachy Canyon, Dubots Paella Dinner, Party in Paso at The Backyard on Thirteenth, and more bring exclusive adventures to multiple people.

Two popular lots from 2022 are back, including A (French) Family Affair to Remember for 6, which brings the families of L’Aventure, Clos Solène, and Benom together for a dinner for six with the highest bidder at the unforgettable French cuisine restaurant Les Petites Canailles. Also back is the coveted Saxum’s New Release, which is a 10-bottle current release of Saxum wines, including a magnum of James Berry Vineyard.

The online auction runs through 5 p.m. Saturday, March 18, on the Greater Giving Online Bidding platform, allowing for a paperless bidding system. Bidders can use a smartphone, tablet, or desktop to bid on auction items and can easily track lots by “following” their activity without having to return to a table or bid sheet continuously.

Visit pasowine.com/events/virtual-auction to begin viewing lots and check back daily.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...