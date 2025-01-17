Dusi family, who commemorate 100 years of farming in Paso Robles, will also be honored

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance (PRWCA) has announced the 2024 Paso Robles Wine Industry Persons of the Year, honoring a couple who has demonstrated the spirit of Paso Robles Wine Country with outstanding leadership and vision. Randy and Jenny Heinzen, owners of Vineyard Professional Services and Vineyard Professional Real Estate, will receive the 2024 Paso Robles Wine Industry Persons of the Year award at the sold outPRWCA Annual Gala.

Jenny Heinzen, broker and owner of Vineyard Professional Real Estate (VPRE) is a trusted name in vineyard and winery transactions. With over two decades of experience, Jenny has facilitated the sales of more than 50 vineyards and wineries spanning 10,000 acres, helping shape the landscape of Paso Robles wine country. Her deep expertise in Paso Robles American Viticultural Area (AVA) valuations and commitment to clients has made her a trusted advisor to investors and the local wine industry.

Randy Heinzen, owner of Vineyard Professional Services (VPS), has transformed vineyard management practices across the Paso Robles AVA. Since taking ownership in 2017, Randy has championed sustainable farming and technological innovation while serving on multiple state and national viticultural research boards. His leadership reflects a forward-thinking approach that strengthens the wine community.

“We are deeply honored to receive this recognition,” said Jenny and Randy Heinzen. “Paso Robles is more than where we work — it’s home. We share this award with our peers, mentors, and every person committed to keeping Paso Robles wine country vibrant.”

Randy and Jenny Heinzen were nominated and named the 2024 Paso Robles Wine Industry Persons by PRWCA membership, which represents over 500 companies, including wineries, vineyards, and associated businesses. The Heinzens will be recognized by industry colleagues at the sold-out Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance Annual Gala on Thursday, Feb. 6, at CASS Winery. Elected officials and representatives from national, state, and local offices are also on hand to commemorate the honor.

Celebrating a century of farming Zinfandel in Paso Robles; the Dusi family at their Home Ranch, Benito Dusi Vineyard, planted in 1925. From left are Billy Grant, Janell Dusi, Dante Dusi, Michael Dusi, Mike Dusi, Joni Dusi, Matt Dusi, Ali Dusi, Delaney Dusi, Parker Dusi. Photo courtesy of the Dusi family

The evening will also recognize the Dusi family who, in 2025, commemorate 100 years of farming in Paso Robles. Italian immigrants Sylvester and Caterina Dusi purchased land in Paso Robles in 1925 and planted Zinfandel. Five generations later, the Dusi family continues to farm sustainably using practices that they have had in place since the beginning, adding more innovative techniques as time and technology progress. Looking to future generations, they have fostered diverse new ideas as well, including new vineyard development, new varietals planted, and the creation of the J Dusi brand, all the while keeping a watchful eye on preserving the rich history of Paso Robles. The Dusi family will be on hand to accept a special recognition from the wine community enriched by their commitment and generosity since the 1920s.

“The Annual Gala brings our wine community together each year to recognize those who have contributed to the region’s success, and we are honored to celebrate Randy and Jenny Heinzen as Wine Industry Persons of the Year and recognize the Dusi family’s milestone anniversary,” said Joel Peterson, executive director of the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance.

The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance Annual Gala also serves as the formal installation of the 2025 slate ofPRWCA Board of Directors and recognition of departing board members. The incoming Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance Board of Directors (in alphabetical order) are as follows:

Josh Beckett — Peachy Canyon Winery / Thibido Winery

Cris Cherry (Vice Chair) — MAHA Estate / Villa Creek Cellars

Randy Heinzen (Treasurer) — Coakley Vineyard / Vineyard Professional Services

Carole MacDonal — Il Cortile Ristorante / Parchetto Bistro

Maeve Pesquera — O’Neill Vintners & Distillers / Robert Hall Winery

Victor Popp — La Quinta Inn & Suites

Molly Scott (Chair) — JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery

Michelle Thacher — Thacher Winery & Vineyard

Maggie Tillman — Alta Colina Vineyard & Winery

Chloé Asseo-Fabre with L’Aventure and Noreen Martin with Martin Resorts depart the board. The PRWCA welcomes Maeve Pesquera with O’Neill Vintners & Distillers/Robert Hall Winery and Victor Popp with La Quinta Inn & Suites to the board.

About Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance

The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance is the official trade and marketing organization that represents wineries, growers, and businesses in the Paso Robles American Viticultural Area. Centrally located between San Francisco and Los Angeles, along California’s Central Coast, Paso Robles Wine Country encompasses more than 40,000 vineyard acres and 200 wineries. For more information, visit pasowine.com

Feature Image: Jenny and Randy Heinzen. Photo provided by Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance

