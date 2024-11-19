Yeaman-Sanchez will lead efforts to recruit and retain members and expand sponsorship and partnership programs

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance (PRWCA) announced the promotion of Carol Yeaman-Sanchez from membership manager to development director. In her new role, Yeaman-Sanchez will lead efforts to recruit and retain members while expanding PRWCA’s sponsorship and partnership programs.

As development director, she will oversee all aspects of member and partner relations, working to identify, cultivate, and secure new sponsorships that support PRWCA’s mission. In addition to general sponsorship initiatives, she will focus on expanding partnerships for PRWCA’s annual events, including the Paso Wine Fest, scheduled for May 15-18, 2025. Yeaman-Sanchez will also work with existing members and new partners to further expand the reach of the PRWCA, helping to strengthen the organization’s presence within and beyond Paso Robles.

Yeaman-Sanchez initially joined PRWCA in an administrative role in early 2020. After a brief hiatus, she returned to the Alliance in June 2022 as membership manager. Her experience and dedication to the Paso Robles wine community make her ideally suited to lead PRWCA’s development efforts.

“We are thrilled to have Carol step into this expanded role,” said PRWCA Executive Director Joel Peterson. “She has already achieved tremendous success in her current role, building great relationships with our members and helping grow our community. Her commitment to our mission and her talent for fostering strong partnerships will be invaluable as we continue to increase our reach and impact.”

