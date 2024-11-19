Templeton Presbyterian Church to present 17th annual 'Living Nativity'

TEMPLETON — Templeton Presbyterian Church invites the community to its 17th annual “Living Nativity” performance, a cherished tradition that brings the story of Christ’s birth to life. The event will take place on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 6 p.m. in Templeton Park.

This free outdoor performance features a stunning set, live characters, a community choir, and professional lighting and sound by Bill Gaines, creating a truly immersive experience.

After the performance, attendees are welcome to enjoy cookies and cocoa at the church chapel, offering a warm close to this heartwarming evening.

