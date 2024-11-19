Templeton Presbyterian Church hosts 3rd annual Community Christmas Tree Lighting

TEMPLETON — Templeton Presbyterian Church invites the community to its 3rd annual “Christmas Tree Lighting” on Sunday, Dec. 1, at Templeton Park.

Festivities begin at 4:30 p.m. with free hot chocolate, cookies, and treats in the church chapel. At 5 p.m., Santa Claus will arrive, ready to greet children and families from his iconic chair and take Christmas wishes and photos.

The evening’s highlight, the tree lighting ceremony, will take place at 6 p.m., accompanied by a community blessing led by Pastor Roger, a sing-along, and a candle-lit rendition of “Silent Night.” The chapel will reopen after the ceremony for more treats and fellowship.

This free event welcomes all ages and promises an evening of holiday joy and community spirit.

