Sweepstakes Award goes to Zoo to You; the Judges’ Award goes to Paso Robles FFA

Story and Photos by Becca Sligh

Paso Robles Press Contributor

PASO ROBLES — The 62nd Annual Christmas Light Parade took place in downtown Paso Robles on Saturday, Dec. 2. Paso’s Annual Christmas Light Parade is one of the many holiday festivities to happen throughout Paso Robles. With thousands in attendance, folks lined the streets including Spring, Park, Pine, 13th, 12th, and 11th streets for a peek of the action.

Local resident Lauren Shannon remarked at how easy it was to attend the parade despite ongoing downtown parking issues.

“This is actually my second year attending”, said Shannon. “In the past, I’ve been nervous in fear of it being overwhelming or not having parking but it was much easier than I thought.”

Shannon also mentioned that she coordinated with friends and this year felt it was easy even with bringing her children. “My daughter is excited to see if there is a Grinch,” she added while expressing the ease of finding the perfect spot to watch the parade.

While younger attendees buzzed with excitement in the hopes of catching a glimpse of the big guy in the red suit riding on a decorated float, some adults shared their favorite part of community events such as the Annual Christmas Parade.

“I look most forward to walking around, seeing friends and just being in the Christmas spirit,” shares parade goer Laura Gray. Gray was in attendance with her husband and daughter as well as youngest grandchild.

As the parade started promptly at 6 p.m., floats took off heading up Spring Street. The route then snaked down 13th, through Park Street, down 12th, past Pine Street and back up 11th and Park Street where they concluded their run.

Local business employee Jackie Happel recalls her favorite part of the parade: “Seeing the floats pull out of the parking lots of the businesses that contributed to them I think is unique.”

With over 80 floats to see, the parade lasted just shy of two hours.

This year’s parade theme given by Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association was “All is Bright.” Floats ranged from trailers with local Paso Robles school bands to FFA students as well as some vintage cars, motorcycles, firetrucks, and even a float by Zoo To You with live animals in tow. All floats were judged and awarded based on different categories however, the Prime Awards were given as follows: The Sweepstakes Award which went to Zoo to You, the Judges’ Award which went to Paso Robles FFA, the Special Award given to NorCal Minis and Santa’s Award given to Lemos Feed & Pet Supply.

Next weekend, Paso Robles will continue the holiday celebrations with the Victorian Vine Street Showcase held on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 6 to 9 p.m.

