PASO ROBLES — The North County will experience the vibrant spirit of Jewish traditions at the Mega Challah Bake, set to take place on Sunday, July 30, at 2 p.m., hosted at the Four Sisters Ranch in San Miguel.

Organized by Chabad of Paso Robles, this event invites Jewish individuals and families to partake in the art of mixing, kneading, and blessing as they learn to create their own traditional challah. Participants will receive step-by-step guidance to craft this iconic braided bread, typically enjoyed during Shabbat and various holidays. As the dough rises, attendees will have the opportunity to sample an assortment of Challah and dips, accompanied by delightful refreshments, all while savoring the stunning hilltop views of surrounding vineyards.

Beyond its culinary significance, challah carries deep biblical roots, symbolizing the portion of dough set apart and dedicated to G-d during the bread-making process — a custom cherished across generations for over a century.

Mrs. Etty Gordon, co-director of Chabad and an event organizer, emphasized the timeless significance of challah baking as a cherished Mitzvah passed down through generations, saying, “This special Mitzvah is a display of Jewish pride in our community.”

The Mega Challah Bake warmly welcomes the public to partake in this enriching cultural experience. For more details and RSVP, please visit chabadpaso.com/bake.

