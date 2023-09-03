You have a business idea. You need a name, and registration with San Luis Obispo County. Get started with The Paso Robles Press.
San Luis Obispo County information for filing a Fictitious Business Name Statement
PUBLICATION
State law requires that within the next 40 days of filing at the County, the registrant must publish a statement in a newspaper of general circulation in the county in which the principal place of business is located once a week for four successive weeks. You need to have a unique business name. Check HERE for available business names.
FEES
- See the San Luis Obispo County website to file your FBN and info on county fees.
- There is a cost of $60 to publish the Fictitious Business Name Statement for four weeks in The Paso Robles Press. After that, we take care of providing proof of publication to the county.