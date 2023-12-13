Kinsey Howard Tanner Jr., known to all as “Bud,” left us too soon after complications from a brief gastrointestinal condition. Bud was born in Lindsay, CA, to Kinsey and Sara Tanner on April 23, 1959, and was the little brother to five older sisters.

Bud graduated from Mt. Whitney High School in 1977 and briefly attended Cal Poly on a football scholarship before entering the trades. After relocating to Atascadero, Bud owned and operated BRT, Inc. and Tanner Construction for many years before retiring in 2021. He took pride in building and remodeling dozens of homes and businesses throughout the Central Coast, especially in Cambria.

Bud loved automotive racing and often volunteered as a pace car driver, grid worker, and flagger at many races and track days throughout California. He was also passionate about animals, fostering hundreds of kittens and feral cats over the years so they could be adopted. Bud was a skilled woodworker, taking up the hobby after retirement and making beautiful pieces for his family and friends. He also enjoyed camping, fishing, golf, and gardening.

Bud is survived by his wife of more than 40 years, Becky; his sons Ian and Cary; his four grandchildren, Ainhoa, Calvin, Judith, and Ruby; and his five sisters, Sally, Nancy, Jacque, Patti, and Bettie.

The Tanner family is hosting a gathering to celebrate Bud with family and friends on Saturday, December 30, at the Kiwanis Hall in Atascadero. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to North County Paws Cause or HART (Homeless Animal Rescue Team) in Cambria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...