Promoting the County’s craft distillers August 21 and 22

SAN LUIS OBISPO — The Distillers of San Luis Obispo (SLO) County are proud to announce the Second Annual Trail Weekend taking place Aug. 21 and 22, promoting the County’s craft distillers.

Over the course of the weekend, each distillery on both the Paso Robles Distillery Trail and San Luis Obispo Distillery Trail will be partnered with local food purveyors while offering tasting flights, tours, live music, raffles, and more.

SLO County has been a wine destination for decades. However, in recent years, a new movement has taken hold of the Central Coast: craft distilling.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Now home to over a dozen distilleries with more slated to open in the next year, San Luis Obispo County is producing a variety of small-batch artisan spirits, including whiskey, gin, rum, brandy, vodka, and liqueurs.

The highly successful first-ever Trail Weekend was held in August of 2019. After weathering a tumultuous year and canceling the 2020 Trail Weekend due to the pandemic, the Distillers of SLO County are excited to open their doors to the public again to showcase the best spirits the Central Coast has to offer from San Luis Obispo to Paso Robles.

The weekend will feature the release of the SLO Distillers’ collectible Copper Card. For only $60, guests can purchase an engraved Copper Card—good for a complimentary tasting flight at each distillery (a $180+ value). Copper Cards can be purchased at any distillery on the trail. Supplies are limited!

Trail Weekend participants will have two opportunities to win a swag bag of branded merchandise from each distillery. One, attendees who collect stamps from 4 locations on their paper trail can turn their completed map into any distillery to be entered into the drawing. Two, attendees will also be included in a second drawing using the hashtag #trailweekend21 on Instagram photos at any distillery.

For Trail Weekend only, distilleries will be featuring the following food purveyors at their locations:

Autry Cellars: Offering spirit tasting all weekend long.

Azeo Distillery: Charcuterie plate and offering complimentary Azeo Glass with your tasting.

Bethel Rd. Distillery: Paninis and fresh salads Saturday and Sunday Live Music on Saturday (Noach Tangeras 1–4 p.m.)

Calwise Spirits Co: Spirit and artisan cheese pairings by Vivant. Free distillery tours at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. 10 percent off all bottle purchases for Copper Card holders.

Donati Spirits: Street Tacos paired with various vodkas. Including clear, barrel-aged, and infused flavored

vodkas. Donati wines offered by the glass.

KROBAR Craft Distillery: Offering spirit tasting all weekend long in Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo

Pendray’s Distillery: Santa Maria BBQ (Smoked Tri-tip, Portuguese Linguica, grilled veggies, garlic bread)

Re:Find: Charcuterie Plates & Special event weekend Cocktail.

Red Soles Distillery: Celebrating Mardi Gras in August! Kings Cakes flown in fresh from New Orleans.

Charcuterie plates and wine by the glass. Live music by Billy & Charlie Foppiano 12–4 p.m., Sat & Sun

SLO Stills: Wood-fired pizzas and full menu at The Rock. Live reggae music on Sunday. Ten percent off bottle purchases for trail goers.

Willow Creek Distillery: Wood-fired pizzas, salads, meat/cheese platters. Opolo wine by the glass.

Featuring a weekend special Barrel Aged Cocktail.

Wine Shine & Tin City Distillery: Local Tin City Food Trucks & Craft cocktail building classes and distillery

tours with the owners.

For more info visit slodistillers.com/trailweekend

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...