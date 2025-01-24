PASO ROBLES — Overnight lane closures on US 101 near Wellsona Road in San Luis Obispo County are scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 29, and Thursday, Jan. 30, as part of the Wellsona Road Safety Improvement Project. Northbound and southbound left lanes (#1 lanes) will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. to allow Caltrans to install temporary pavement delineation and barriers on the inside shoulder of the highway.

Following these preparations, all lanes will reopen while Caltrans works on temporary pavement within the median, leading to a traffic shift in mid-February.

The $12.2 million project aims to reduce collisions by constructing an undercrossing beneath US 101, south of the Wellsona Road intersection, eliminating dangerous left turns across traffic. The undercrossing will feature a 112-foot-long bridge, along with a frontage road connecting Wellsona Road on both sides of the highway.

A bicycle detour will be in place, and the San Paso Truck Stop will remain open during construction, which is expected to be completed by early 2026.

