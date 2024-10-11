PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Police Department and Paso Robles Emergency Services have announced the postponement of their scheduled Open House at the Public Safety Center due to extreme heat concerns affecting community health and safety. The event, which allows citizens to engage with local first responders, will now take place on Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Community members are encouraged to mark their calendars for this informative event featuring opportunities to meet first responders, explore safety equipment, and learn about vital services in Paso Robles. In the meantime, residents are urged to take precautions against the heat by staying indoors during peak hours, staying hydrated, and looking out for vulnerable populations such as the elderly and children. For further updates, please contact the Paso Robles Police Department or Paso Robles Emergency Services.

