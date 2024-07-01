PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind residents that all fireworks, including “Safe and Sane,” are prohibited in the City of Paso Robles.

This year, the City is increasing its enforcement. Paso Robles Police officers and firefighters will be using aerial device technology with GPS and video capabilities to help them pinpoint the location where fireworks are being used. Citations of up to $1000 will be issued to those caught setting off fireworks.

You can still celebrate Independence Day with a bang at the City of Paso Robles and Travel Paso’s free 4th of July Celebration at Barney Schwartz Park from 2 to 10 p.m.

