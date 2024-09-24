PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Police Department, along with Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services, will be hosting an “Open House” on Wednesday, Oct. 2 , from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The Open House event will be held at the Public Safety Center, located at 900 Park Street. The event will include police vehicle displays, fire engines, drone and motor demonstrations, an extrication demonstration, 911 for kids, and opportunities for community members to meet the staff of the Paso Robles Police and Fire Departments. Staff will also provide department tours to give the public an opportunity to see what happens behind the scenes.

