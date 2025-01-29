Paso Robles Amateur Radio Club and North County CERT join forces at Winter Field Day

NORTH COUNTY — The Paso Robles Amateur Radio Club (PRARC) demonstrated emergency communications for the public during the Winter Field Day communications exercise on Saturday, Jan. 25, next to the Estrella Warbirds Museum. Joined by the North County CERT (Community Emergency Response Team), members gathered to brush up on skills and teach others about emergency prepardness.

Winter Field Day is an annual event to develop skills and test communications equipment that may be needed in case of disasters. During Field Days, held several times throughout the year, Amateur Radio operators practice using their ownequipment in situations that simulate emergency conditions. During the nationwide operation, the same rapid message handling was used in real emergencies. Participants also joined the contest to see who can contact the most other stations across North America.

With the recent wildfires in Los Angeles County, being prepared for a natural disaster is on top of everyone’s mind. Events like Winter Field Day help the community and emergency personnel coordinate and prepare for such emergencies. Cellphones and the internet are often unavailable when large-scale disasters occur. Amateur radio is crucial to provide communications support under these conditions.

Paso Robles Amateur Radio Club (PRARC) Vice President Scott Currie told Paso Robles Press / Atascadero News,“For example, let’s say we have the big earthquake here in Paso Robles, and our cellphones and regular communication stuff’s all down, and we need to get messages to Sacramento where the state emergency operation center is; we would set up our antennas and operate a frequency that we know pretty well. We would probably have a good connection to the Sacramento area.”

Amateur radio, or “ham radio,” is a non-commercial service focused on public service, technical training, experimentation, and private communication. Operators, known as “hams,” support public events and provide vital communication during emergencies. To operate, hams must pass FCC tests on radio theory, regulations, and safety to earn a license with unique call letters.

The PRARC, assigned call letters W6LKF, has 55 active members from San Luis Obispo and Monterey counties. The club was started in the 1940s by John Derby, owner of Derby’s Radio Shop, located at 827 13th St. in Paso Robles. Some members are even versed in morse code, which is now considered more of a hobby skill and not usually used in emergencies. Through the club, they provide help in getting others licensed to operate and get on the air.

The Amateur Radio Emergency Service (ARES) consists of licensed amateurs who have voluntarily registered their qualifications and equipment, with their local ARES leadership, for communications duty in the public service when disaster strikes. Here in SLO County, there are 78 ARES members spread across the region.

Because radios are a crucial part of emergency communication, CERT teams require a licensed ham. The PRARC works closely with the local CERT team. Currie himself is a CERT instructor and many of the clubs members are CERT trained.

CERT Program Manager John Spooner joined the event with the CERT trailers, one of which will soon belong to the new Atascadero CERT division. With the Southern Monterey County closing down due to lack of members, they offered the trailer to the Atascadero CERT team who gladly took it on to house radios in the nose of the trailer.

Spooner says they are excited to get the Atascadero CERT team back up and running after it was terminated over five years ago. CERT teams are usually sponsored by local fire departments and the North County CERT is also sponsored by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department.

“We look to work with the local fire departments and the objective of CERT is multifaceted,” said Spooner. “First, we want to educate the public about how to prepare for disasters. And this is kind of a progressive thing for fire departments. Most fire departments see themselves as responders, there has to be a fire and then they get involved orthere has to be a car accident and they respond to that. Paso Robles City is a progressive fire department. They want to teach the public how to not have their house catch on fire or how to protect it better from wildfire or how to prepare for a disaster like an earthquake, which may disrupt your utility services, gas, water, electricity for long periods of time.”

Spooner explains that this region is susceptable to four major natural disasters: earthquakes, wildfires, floods, and excessive heat. Within the past two years, the local CERT has responded to two flood situations. CERT teams in Los Angeles were also deployed and extremely helpful in the disaster response. Anyone who is CERT trained can offer their assistance to natural disasters throughout the country.

The next North County CERT basic training will be held in March and more details will soon be available for that and the Atascadero CERT program.

To learn more about CERT, visit northslocountycert.org

The PRARC meets monthly at the Estrella Warbirds Museum, welcoming the public and those interested in learning about amateur radio. To learn more about PRARC, visit pasoroblesradio.net

Featured Image: Members of the North County CERT team came out Jan. 25 for the Paso Robles Amateur Radio Club’s Winter Field Day at the Estrella Warbirds Museum. The PRARC works closely with the local CERT team, as CERT teams all require a licensed “ham.” Photo by Camille DeVaul

