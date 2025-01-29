How a local rescue is giving forgotten dogs a second chance

NORTH COUNTY — In 2007, what started as a single dog adoption turned into a life-changing mission for Wendy Hoffman, the founder of Central Coast Herding Dog Rescue (CCHDR). Since its inception, CCHDR has helped thousands of dogs find their forever homes. Based in Paso Robles, the volunteer-run nonprofit rescues herding dogs from overcrowded shelters across California, giving them a second chance at life.

With an epidemic of dogs being abandoned on the streets and surrendered to animal shelters, CCHDR is working fiercely to give a last chance to those who were forgotten. Each year, CCHDR finds homes for approximately 300 dogs, specializing in breeds such as border collies, Australian shepherds, and Australian cattle dogs. Many of these dogs come from shelters that struggle with overpopulation, ensuring that Hoffman’s work is not just about rescuing but also about educating the public on responsible pet ownership and the unique needs of herding breeds.

“I get these dogs that are so damaged and they become well adjusted. They become balanced because of my other dogs,” Hoffman said. “And that’s a good feeling to see a dog play with another dog for the first time or be a little balanced and play appropriately or be appropriate with people too.”

Hoffman’s passion for dogs began early. As a child, she dreamed of becoming a Lhasa Apso breeder and took her first job at a commercial breeding kennel at the age of 12. However, she quickly realized the harsh realities of the industry— only show dogs were cared for, while others were neglected. Unable to tolerate such unfairness, she abandoned her dream of breeding and sought another way to help dogs.

At 15, Hoffman took a job at Guiding Eyes in the San Fernando Valley. Despite strict regulations that discouragedaffection for the dogs, her love for them remained undeterred. However, it wasn’t until a decade later that she finally got a dog of her own. One day, her landscapers brought a tiny beagle/chihuahua mix they had found on a rural road. Hoffman fell in love instantly. She later discovered that the pup was actually a corgi/Jack Russell mix named Co-Jack, a pricey designer breed. When the original owner came forward on the 28th day of the waiting period, Hoffman paid to keep her, determined to provide her with a better life. Co-Jack was spayed and microchipped, ensuring she would never be used for breeding.

However, Co-Jack’s high energy level presented a new challenge. After exhausting all efforts, including riding a razor scooter and a mountain bike to keep up with her, Hoffman realized her pup needed a companion. She adopted Bonnie, a border collie, from a local rescue. When Hoffman arrived at the foster home, she saw a woman living in a small two-bedroom house with a roommate and nine other dogs.

Inspired, Hoffman thought, “I thought I could foster one. And then, within a year, I had my own rescue going.”

Hoffman took in dogs that had spent years in foster care, unable to be placed due to lack of exposure. Using her skills in writing and photography, she publicized their stories and found them loving homes. She later partnered with an experienced rescuer in Santa Barbara, who entrusted her with a website, allowing Hoffman to expand her efforts even further. Eventually, Hoffman branched off to establish her own organization — Central Coast Herding Dog Rescue.

“There’s more heartbreak than the other way around. You can’t help but feel good when you save a dog’s life. You’relooking at a picture of a dog in this situation, and you know that dog’s gonna die,” said Hoffman. “You’re five hours away, and there’s nothing you can do. And I’ve come to a point where I can just post that situation and share it. I mean, just share it and post it on my page. You’ll see it, and then the dog’s adopted in and out. It’s just stuff like that happens, and you feel so relieved.”

Dogs that come into CCHDR’s arms are immediately altered (spayed or neutered) if possible or put on a contract to do so when they are able. For Hoffman, this is their part in breaking a consistent cycle of overbreeding and neglect of dogs. The Central Valley is particularly overrun with stray dogs, and recently, the rescue has seen an abundance of abandoned litters throughout the state. Some dogs, particularly herding breeds, are abandoned or given away to shelters after the owner realizes they cannot handle the breed’s high energy level or because home situations change. Some decide they cannot afford the dog any longer.

“People are dumping dogs left and right,” Hoffman explained. “They just take them to what they think is a decent neighborhood and let them out.”

With the help of some dedicated volunteers, Danielle and Cindy, CCHDR has created a network of foster families and consistently updated social media and website that have been crucial in homing as many dogs as they do. Both Danielle and Cindy came to CCHDR to adopt or later foster. Together, the women work to get as many dogs adopted as possible with their detailed adoption process, which ensures when a dog goes to a home, it’s going to be their last one.

Cindy, whose CCHDR dog keeps a very close eye on her, said about working with the rescue, “You’re doing something good for the dogs that can’t take care of themselves. And you know, if I can do a little part of that, that just, it just feels, it feels really good.”

For Danielle, the job is 24/7, but working alongside her daughter has provided many valuable lessons. “I think [its been like] finding purpose and sort of like a life’s mission,” she said. “Life’s work feels fulfilling … I have a 7-year-old daughter and we are doing this. The fostering is her deal. I just support her. And so the lessons we’re learning together have been invaluable.”

Sixteen years later, Hoffman reflects on CCHDR’s impact, stating, “It’s bigger than me.”

The women’s dedication has saved thousands of lives, giving misunderstood and overlooked dogs a second chance. What began with a single adoption has evolved into a legacy of compassion, proving that one person’s love for animals can transform into a movement that changes countless lives.

To learn more about Central Coast Herding Dog Rescue, and ways to help, visit cchdrescue.org

Featured Image: Wendy Hoffman, founder of Central Coast Herding Dog Rescue, is shown with her two volunteers, Danielle (left) and Cindy, and some of their four-legged friends. The three, through CCHDR, have helped thousands of dogs find their forever homes. Photo by Camille DeVaul

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...