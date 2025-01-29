Paso Robles school district outlines electives, athletics, and bell schedules for Georgia Brown

PASO ROBLES — During the Tuesday, Jan. 28, Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) meeting, trustees received an update on the instructional plan for the Georgia Brown Dual Immersion site for the 2025-26 school year. This campus includes TK through seventh grade and the plan includes electives and athletics.

The presentation was given as an information item only, and included some survey results, enrollment predictions, bell schedule, subjects covered, and athletic and elective interests among the students. According to staff, they are expecting801 students enrolled in TK-seventh grade for the 2025-26 school year at the campus. With that, staff suggested the following bell schedule to alleviate traffic concerns:

TK: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kindergarten-Third Grade: 8 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Fourth-Fifth Grade: 8 a.m. to 2:25 p.m.

Sixth-Seventh Grade: 8 a.m. to 2:40 p.m.

Starting in sixth grade, students are offered an elective. A survey given to seventh-graders resulted high interest among students for robotics, art, band, multimedia, and yearbook. For athletics, seventh-graders took another survey showing high interest in cross country, basketball, soccer, cheer, track and field, and volleyball.

Families were also surveyed on whether or not they would be interested in uniforms for students. While 75 percent said yes, the District needed at least 90 percent interested in uniforms to move forward with the discussion. Currently, staff is working on student registration, following that they will begin on their staffing plan.

Students and parents spoke during public comment, asking for more clarity and an expansion of sports and music for the campus. Parents felt like their concerns during staff’s outreach were not really taken into consideration.

PRJUSD Superintendent Jennifer Loftus addressed parents saying, “We have taken the feedback from the Georgia Brown community … we’ve shared those with our district architects to look at the feasibility, the viability of those plans.”

Loftus said that at the next PRJUSD meeting, staff will present those ideas received along with their pros and cons.

The next Paso Robles Joint Unified School District meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 11.

