PASO ROBLES — Angela Hollander is running for the open seat on the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Governing Board for the upcoming special election on April 18. Hollander has lived in Paso Robles for over 20 years and has two grown children who attended schools in the district. Her lifetime of professional and volunteer experience shows her dedication to helping children and families.

“I am dedicated to serving children and families and have deep roots in the Paso Robles Community. Coupled with my commitment to public education and history of collaborative partnerships, I believe I am uniquely suited to serve the district and community at this moment,” said Hollander. “Public education not only allows students to thrive, but it creates the foundation for healthy communities. I would be honored to serve the community on the School Board.”

Ballots will be mailed on March 20 to all registered voters who live in the PRJUSD boundaries, and the final day to vote is April 18.

Hollander is available to speak to parent groups and community organizations and discuss a common-sense, inclusive approach to education that benefits all children attending Paso Robles schools, parents, faculty and educational staff, and the community.

About Angela Hollander

Alongside her long career in neonatal intensive care, Angela coordinated early childhood literacy programs with the County Office of Education and managed scholarships for The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County. A long-time Paso Robles resident with a passion for education, Hollander has volunteered in Paso Robles grades Pre-K through 12, for the Superintendent’s Parent Council, on School Site Councils, and for district initiatives such as Measures H and T. Today, she continues to volunteer with the Paso Robles High School College and Career Center.

For more information, please visit angelahollanderforschoolboard.org.

