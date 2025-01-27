City announces mutual agreement resolving claim; Assistant City Manager Chris Huot named Acting City Manager

PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles announced Monday night, Jan. 27, that it has reached a mutual settlement agreement with City Manager Ty Lewis, whose last day with the City was Sunday, Jan. 26.

A statement from the City says, “This agreement resolves all outstanding issues related to a claim Mr. Lewis previously filed against the City. Under the terms of the settlement, neither party will pursue litigation related to this claim.”

The City also said that in accordance with state law, the settlement agreement will be available for public inspection no earlier than Feb. 4.

“The City thanks Mr. Lewis for his dedicated service to the Paso Robles community as a police officer, police chief, and city manager,” said the City statement.

Assistant City Manager Chris Huot will once again step in as Acting City Manager until further notice. The City said they would have no further comments regarding the matter.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

