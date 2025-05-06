PASO ROBLES — Following a turnout of roughly 10,000 attendees in 2024, the City of Paso Robles and Travel Paso are preparing for another packed 4th of July celebration at Barney Schwartz Park and are now accepting applications from food trucks and mobile vendors.

The free community event will take place on Thursday, July 4, from 4 to 10 p.m., with vendors welcome onsite starting at 2 p.m. A fireworks display is scheduled for 9:30 p.m.

Permit fees and commissions are waived for participating vendors. Ice chests, chairs, canopies, and outside food are allowed, though outside alcohol is prohibited.

Food vendors interested in participating must apply by May 26, at prcity.com/July4 or by emailing mreynoso@prcity.com

