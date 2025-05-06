PASO ROBLES — The 4th annual Paso Robles Olive and Lavender Festival returns to Downtown City Park on Saturday, May 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., just in time for Mother’s Day weekend. Presented by Sunshine Olive Oil, this free event celebrates the region’s rich olive and lavender heritage with tastings, demonstrations, and local artisan products.

Now in its 21st year, the Olive Festival joins forces with the 17-year-strong Lavender Festival, bringing together local farmers, producers, and visitors for a day of sensory delight. Highlights include olive oil tastings, a tour of the Olive Oil Press, complimentary olive oil gelato from We Olive, and a lavender steam distillation demo by Hambly Lavender Farm.

Attendees are invited to enjoy the sights, scents, and flavors of Paso Robles while supporting local growers and makers. For more information, visit prcity.com

advertisement

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...