PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair has brought back its popular “2-Fer Tuesday” promotion for the 2025 season, aligning with this year’s theme, “Off to the Races!” Every Tuesday in May — on May 6, 13, 20, and 27 — fairgoers can buy one season pass and receive a second of equal value for free. Adult passes are $80 and youth passes (ages 6–12) are $40; kids 5 and under enter free daily. Season passes cover all 12 days of the fair, running July 16–27, and can be purchased at the Fair’s main office or online at MidStateFair.com

advertisement

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...