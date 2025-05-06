PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair has brought back its popular “2-Fer Tuesday” promotion for the 2025 season, aligning with this year’s theme, “Off to the Races!” Every Tuesday in May — on May 6, 13, 20, and 27 — fairgoers can buy one season pass and receive a second of equal value for free. Adult passes are $80 and youth passes (ages 6–12) are $40; kids 5 and under enter free daily. Season passes cover all 12 days of the fair, running July 16–27, and can be purchased at the Fair’s main office or online at MidStateFair.com
