PASO ROBLES — This year’s Still Exhibit, Livestock, and Horse Show Competition Handbooks are now available for the California Mid-State Fair. The Adult and Youth Still Exhibits include departments like Arts and Crafts, Fine Arts, Flowers, Farm Art, Home Arts, and Photography.

This year’s “Featured Contests” are:

Apple Pie Baking, presented by Visit Atascadero

Salsa Making, presented by Grocery Outlet

Best Themed Table Setting, presented by Coast Hills Credit Union

Best Themed Scarecrow, presented by Community West Bank

Best Fair Poster

Best Themed Spaceship (Special Stars), presented by Mechanics Bank

Each “Featured Contest” comes with a 1st place $500 cash prize, a 2nd place $250 cash prize, and a 3rd place $100 cash prize.

All Still Exhibits entries are judged, awarded, and displayed during all twelve days of the Fair for the community to enjoy. The deadline to enter is June 4, for all departments except for Ag Horticulture and Floriculture, which is July 9.

Livestock showcases 4-H, FFA and independent youth and their Market, Breeding, Dairy and Small Animals. Entries are due by June 7.

Horse Show events include the Wrangler Country Rodeo presented by Hearst, Reined Cow Horse, RSNC Sorting, and 4H/FFA shows. Entry forms and fees are due by June 27, to the Fair’s Administration Office located at 2198 Riverside Ave., Paso Robles.

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair runs July 17 through July 28 and this year’s theme is “Wide Open Spaces!”

