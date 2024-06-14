PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair is pleased to announce that tickets to the Country Rodeo Finals, presented by Hearst, and the Monster Truck Madness, presented by Zero Nox and Slime, are on sale now. The Country Rodeo Finals will take place on Saturday, July 27, and the Monster Truck Madness will take place on Sunday, July 28. Both shows will start promptly at 7 p.m. and will take place in the Main Grandstand Arena.

Pricing for the Country Rodeo Finals is $40 for all ages reserved tickets, adult (13+) general admission is $30, youth (3-12) is $25. Day of for all ages is $40.

Pricing for Monster Truck Madness is $35 for all ages reserved tickets, adult (13+) general admission is $25, youth (3-12) is $20. Day of for all ages is $35.

Seating maps for both shows can be found at MidStateFair.com.

The Country Rodeo Finals is the culmination of hard work and stellar performances during the morning’s rodeo events. It is your chance to see some of the best and brightest cowboys and cowgirls. Featured events include match roping, team penning, double mugging, barrel racing, breakaway roping, and more. This year’s show will feature an American Freestyle Bullfighting competition featuring world champion bullfighter Alex McWilliams. Another highlight will be the 2023 PRCA Announcer of the Year, Anthony Lucia, calling the action.

PBR Entertainer Matt Merritt will keep the crowd laughing all night. The beloved parachute flag drop will also make areturn to open the show.

Extreme Monster Trucks with the Flying Cowboyz will feature non-stop thrills and four monster trucks: “Obsessed,” piloted by 2022 West Coast Nationals Champion Eric Swanson; “Pretty Obsessed,” driven by Meesha Pharis; the “Unique Hillbilly,” piloted by Tim Manchester; and fan favorite and 2023 All-Star and Alaska State Champion “First Responder,” representing all the heroes on the front line, piloted by Kylie Thurber.

Fans will have a chance to be a part of the up-close-and-personal 5:30 p.m. pre-show “Pit Party” where they can walk into the arena and stand next to these mechanical giants, plus take part in the monster truck ride. In addition, fans will be treated to freestyle motocross featuring the “Flying Cowboyz” brought to you by Flying U Rodeo Company. Lucia will be calling the action and Merritt will keep you laughing all night.

Tickets for both shows are on sale now and can be purchased online at MidStateFair.com. The 2024 California Mid-State Fair runs July 17 through July 28, and this year’s theme is “Wide Open Spaces!”

Feature Image by Brittany App

