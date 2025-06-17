Exhibit program sponsored by Mechanics Bank celebrates creativity and talent of individuals with disabilities

PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair is proud to once again present the Myra Wilde Special Stars Department, sponsored by Mechanics Bank, a unique exhibition category within the fair’s competitive exhibits program.

Each year, the fair showcases thousands of entries from across San Luis Obispo County, highlighting creativity in arts, crafts, baking, agriculture, and more. The Myra Wilde Special Stars Department celebrates the talents of individuals with emotional, developmental, or physical challenges, including learning disabilities, offering a welcoming and inclusive platform to participate in this time-honored tradition.

These inclusive classes are judged using the Danish system, which evaluates each exhibit on its own merit rather than in direct competition with others. There is no entry fee to participate, and each exhibitor is limited to two entries per class. Ribbons and premiums will be awarded at the judges’ discretion, including Best of Show for the Junior and Senior divisions.

“The California Mid-State Fair supports the belief that no physical or mental disability need limit the human potential to create,” said CEO Colleen Bojorquez. “We’re proud to partner with Mechanics Bank to provide this empowering and creative platform.”

The featured contest in the Myra Wilde Special Stars Department is the 3D Jockey/Horse Sculpture, sponsored by Mechanics Bank. Participants are encouraged to create a three-dimensional structure of a jockey or horse using any material — such as wood, wire, ceramics, or recycled items — as long as the sculpture can stand independently for display. This is a structural, creative art piece rather than a flat artwork. The contest is divided into two divisions: Junior (18 and under) Division 598, and Senior (19 and older) Division 599. Prizes will be awarded as follows: First place receives $500, second place $250, and third place $100.

Several categories are still accepting entries for the California Mid-State Fair. In the Agriculture & Horticulture department, classes include fresh herbs, vegetables, and fruits. For the Floriculture department, entries may include potted plants, color in a pot, floral arrangements, and cut flowers. The registration deadline for both departments is July 8, with entry receiving scheduled for Monday, July 14, from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

Important entry notes include that exhibitor disabilities or group affiliations will not be listed on entry tags, and all participants must follow the guidelines specific to each department. Additionally, works completed without assistance may be entered in open department competitions. Post-Fair entry pickup will take place on Tuesday, July 29, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit midstatefair.com

Feature Image: A handcrafted dog painting on stone earned a Special Award ribbon in the Myra Wilde Special Stars Department at the California Mid-State Fair. Sponsored by Mechanics Bank, the inclusive exhibit program celebrates the creativity of individuals with physical, emotional, or developmental challenges. Photo courtesy of CMSF

