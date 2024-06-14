PASO ROBLES — On Monday, June 10, at approximately 8:13 p.m., Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a report of a residential structure fire in the 300 block of Camino Lobo in Paso Robles.

Firefighters arrived within three minutes and found smoke coming from the attic vents of a one-story residence. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the attic and prevented the fire from spreading to the rest of the structure. The residents were out of the home upon the fire department’s arrival, and no one was injured during the incident.

Three fire engines and a battalion chief from Paso Robles responded. Two additional engines and a battalion chief responded as part of the city’s automatic-aid agreements with Cal Fire and Atascadero Fire. A total of 13 firefighters responded to the incident

with additional assistance from both Paso Robles Police Department and San Luis Ambulance Service.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services reminds all residents to ensure they have working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in their residence.

