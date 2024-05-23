Date of Proposed Burn Window: May 25 through June 1

Majority of Burning Planned for: May 28

Where: Camp Roberts, Southern Monterey and Northern San Luis Obispo counties

The San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District (SLO County APCD) has announced a series of prescribed burns at Camp Roberts. These burns are scheduled to take place between May 25 and June 1, with the majority of the activity (approximately 8,700 acres) occurring on May 28, weather permitting. Smaller burns are also planned for May 15-17 and May 22-24.

This interagency operation, led by Camp Roberts Fire, involves multiple local fire agencies. The primary objectives are to reduce fire hazards and provide training in wildland firefighting techniques. Prescribed burns help prevent uncontrolled wildfires and their potential impact on air quality.

Residents should expect smoke on the days of the burns. The SLO County APCD and Monterey Bay Air Resources District will work to minimize smoke impacts and provide timely air quality updates.

Sensitive groups, including children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory conditions, should take precautions if they detect smoke.

Further updates will be provided as the burn dates approach. The burns will proceed based on favorable weather and air quality conditions. For current air quality information, visit slocleanair.org or sign up for alerts at slocleanair.org/air-quality-alerts.php.

