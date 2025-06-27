PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a vegetation fire in the Salinas Riverbed near Highway 101 and Highway 46 East at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Friday, June 27.
Initial crews arrived to find a quarter-acre fire, which eventually grew to about half an acre before being fully contained within two hours. A coordinated response included three Paso Robles fire engines and two Chief Officers, along with support from Cal Fire/SLO County Fire and neighboring agencies under the city’s Automatic Aid Agreement. In total, 60 firefighters, three additional engines, a bulldozer, two hand crews, a Battalion Chief, and an air attack plane worked to contain the blaze.
Paso Robles Police assisted with traffic and lane closures. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.