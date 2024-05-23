PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles City Library is hosting a Volunteer Fair on Tuesday, June 4, from 3 to 5 p.m. The event will assist organizations seeking volunteers and individuals in search of volunteer opportunities in Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo County.

“Our goal is to bring together local, civic-minded individuals with organizations that are serving our community,” said Christopher Blicha, library staff assistant and event organizer. “By bringing them together at the library’s Volunteer Fair, we can empower our citizens to improve the quality of life for everyone in Paso Robles.”

There will be approximately 25 businesses, organizations, and nonprofit groups at the fair with a wide range of focuses, including environmental cleanup and preservation, homelessness, workforce development, museum collection, affordable housing, animal training and rehabilitation, hospice and home health care, art education, and more.

advertisement

The Volunteer Fair is free and open to everyone. Organizations interested in participating in the fair can still secure a free booth space by calling Taylor Worsham, Paso Robles City Library Outreach Services librarian at (805) 237-3870.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...