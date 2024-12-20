Exhibition will be shown at Paso Robles City Library through the month of December

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles City Library is proud to present an exclusive exhibition of Edward K. Hudson’s renowned period piece and historical figurative oil paintings. The exhibition will be on display throughout the month ofDecember, concluding on Tuesday, Dec. 31.

Hudson, a celebrated artist known for his detailed and vibrant wall art, brings history to life through his unique and evocative work. His figurative pieces aren’t just static images of a single time period — they’re a dynamic instant in time, a moment of human connection caught in mid-action and expressing a feeling or sharing in an event. Whether it’s 1700 or 1949, the people in his paintings often look right at you, inviting you into their world. Each piece connects with something deep inside us all, reminding us of old friends, parents or family members we hold dear who are not so much something to look at as someone to interact and participate with.

Visitors to the Paso Robles City Library will have the opportunity to experience Hudson’s masterful use of color and composition, which has earned him acclaim in the art community. Highlights of the exhibition include pieces such as “The Old Swimmin’ Hole 1926” and “Calm Before the Storm 1934,” showcasing Hudson’s ability to blend historical accuracy with artistic expression.

“I am thrilled to see the Paso Robles City Library host Edward K. Hudson’s exhibition,” said Dean Robinson, film producer and art enthusiast. “His paintings not only celebrate historical figures and events but also invite viewers to reflect on the stories and emotions behind them.”

The exhibition is free and open to the public during regular library hours. For more information about the exhibition and Edward K. Hudson’s work, visit his website at edwardkhudson.com or contact the library at (805) 227-7276.

About Edward K. Hudson

Edward K. Hudson is an accomplished artist whose work spans various mediums, with a particular focus on oil paintings. His art is characterized by its historical themes and detailed representation of figures and landscapes. Hudson’s paintings have been featured in numerous galleries and exhibitions, earning him a reputation as a leading figure in contemporary period art.

Feature Image: “The Old Swimmin’ Hole 1926” is among the works of artist Edward K. Hudson displayed at the Paso Robles City Library through December. Contributed Photo

