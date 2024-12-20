In an exclusive interview, Mrs. Claus shares her favorite holiday traditions, a peek into her life at the North Pole, and her recipe for spreading kindness year-round

Last year, we were granted the opportunity to interview the big man in red with many names (the ever-jolly Saint Nicholas, Santa Claus, St. Nick). Now, we are excited to give you another exclusive interview with the woman of the hour — Mrs. Claus.

While Santa is busy with his list (and checking it twice), Mrs. Claus is behind the scenes, making sure everything goes according to plan. From tailoring Santa’s suite — due to cookies, his weight tends to fluctuate throughout the year — to ensuring the elves are happy and the reindeer are taken care of, Mrs. Claus is a busy woman. We were lucky enough to sit with her and talk about where the children of North County stand on the nice list and what the true meaning of the season is all about.

advertisement

Photos by Derek Luff Photography at Almond Springs

Paso Robles Press Magazine: What is your favorite holiday event to attend in Paso Robles?

Mrs. Claus: My favorite holiday event in downtown Paso Robles has got to be The Christmas Light Parade. All the families and children waiting for us alongside the road, welcoming us into town. The homemade floats covered in lights, so fun seeing the bands, and all the other parade entries. It’s the most incredible sight and the best down-home feeling.

Well … hold on, the Vine Street Showcase is a lovely evening, too! Santa and I get to see all our old friends: The Snow King and Queen, the carolers, the dancers, and Ebenezer Scrooge … he yells a lot, but it is still nice to see him. It is a wonderful night to get some Christmas cheer in, but wait, I can’t leave out the Teddy Bear Tea affair. Santa loves the gingerbread cookies and tea. We both love talking with the children, taking pictures with them, dancing, and having a whole afternoon of great fun. I guess it’s too hard to pick a favorite. I just love all the Paso Robles Christmas events. That’s why we’re here.

PRM: Do you have any other favorite spots to visit in Paso Robles while you are in town?

MC: Well, of course, I have a favorite spot in town. You’ll find me at every downtown business that is spreading Christmas cheer. They’re all my favorites.

PRM: What’s your favorite part of Christmas Eve?

MC: My favorite part of Christmas Eve is after we send Santa off to visit all the good girls and boys the elves and I get in our Christmas pajamas, put on our silliest Christmas hats, then turn down the lights, get out the Christmas cookies and sweets, make popcorn and hot chocolate, plug in the karaoke machine, and sing and dance the night away as we watch Santa’s journey around the world. It’s the best night ever!

PRM: Do you have any Christmas traditions that are just for you?

MC: Why yes, I have two Christmas traditions. The first one is on November 15 of every year. I get out my most cherished decorations. I put up our tree, turn on my favorite holiday movie, and decorate, decorate, and decorate, enjoying each and every moment and memory the holiday will bring.

And the second one is, of course, the Paso Robles downtown Holiday Lighting Ceremony. Santa is always too stuffed after Thanksgiving day to make the trip, so I get to turn on the lights to the city park in downtown Paso Robles, and they are so beautiful. Then the children, their families, and I sing Christmas carols and drink hot chocolate. It’s so wonderful, and I get them all to myself. Those are the traditions that are just for me.

Photos by Derek Luff Photography at Almond Springs

PRM: What do you enjoy most about the Christmas season?

MC: What do I enjoy most about the Christmas season? Absolutely everything! The smell in the air, the lights, the decorations, the Christmas carols, and Jesus … what a gift!

PRM: Do you have any advice for spreading kindness all year long?

MC: Spreading kindness … well, I guess I believe that starts with ourselves first. I start my day every day with prayers of gratitude before I get up. What are you thankful for? Where is your heart at? If you start your day being grateful regardless of what the day brings, you’ll see the joy in it, and that joy will become contagious.

I try to live by three little to-dos. The first one is that one kind word can change someone’s day, always be kind! The second is a smile is a universal language of kindness … so smile! And the third one is a bit tougher but fun once you start. Do one random act of kindness a day no matter how big or small. Just one thing for someone else. I try to do these three things every day in hopes of spreading kindness, and I challenge everyone to do the same. I believe there is a great deal of joy in the world just waiting to be unlocked by a little kindness.

I wish you all a wonderful and magical holiday season. We’ll see you soon.

Photos by Derek Luff Photography at Almond Springs

PASO ROBLES PRESS MAGAZINE

Copies of Paso Robles Press Magazine are directly delivered to 23,000 readers in zip codes 93446, 93451, and 93465 and 2,000 dropped with support from advertisers and subscribers. Together, we are Making Communities Better Through Print.™

To subscribe or advertise, click here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...