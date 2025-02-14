The Paso Robles and Templeton Chamber of Commerce have awarded the 2024 Beautification of the Year Award to the Boys & Girls Club of Mid Central Coast Tom Maas Clubhouse on Oak Street. The Beautification Award is presented to a business that has enhanced the community by beautifying an area through new construction or redevelopment of a project that preserves Paso Robles’ heritage through the renovation of a historic building.

“Witnessing the incredible work the Boys and Girls Club does for the countless kids they serve through this vital program in our community — it’s easy to acknowledge the true gift that has positively impacted so many local families. The Tom Mass Clubhouse stands as a testament to Tom’s enduring legacy, embodying his spirit of generosity and commitment to improving the lives of others. The dedicated team now leading the Boys and Girls Club has done an exceptional job honoring both Tom and the Maas Family, while fostering a safe, nurturing environment for our youth to thrive,” said Chamber President and CEO Gina Fitzpatrick.

After just over a year of construction, the Tom Maas Clubhouse opened its doors in June 2022. In 2016, it became evident to Boys & Girls Club board members that they needed a larger facility due to a growing waiting list. The half-acre lot, formerly home to the North County Racquet Association, was donated by a long-time friend of the Boys & Girls Club, Tom Maas. Just before his unexpected passing in 2019, Maas and his wife Kathleen made a donation that allowed the club to purchase the new property.

We spoke with the team at the Boys & Girls Club of Mid Central Coast (BGC) to learn more about the Tom Maas Clubhouse and what it means to be honored with the Beautification of the Year Award.

Paso Magazine: What has winning the Beautification Award meant to the Boys & Girls Club of Mid Central Coast?

Boys & Girls Club: A huge team of volunteers and donors worked diligently for years to make this building possible and our staff work every day to ensure the facility is a highlight of the neighborhood, so to be recognized and honored for everyone’s hard work and enthusiasm for the space is very much appreciated.

PM: What inspired the design of the Tom Maas Clubhouse?

BCG: The architectural design was definitely a Larry Gabriel thing, with the exterior textures, materials and colors. That is a style that he really likes to use and there are several inspiration buildings around town that he pulled from.

In terms of the building features — the high windows, individual bathroom stalls, secured entrance, etc., were all safety-driven. Something we also tried to bring into the floor plan mix was the efficiency of construction and operations. All of the plumbing, except the one sink in the art room, is basically in line with the water and sewer lines on the south end. That saved us money on the underground utilities and plumbing installation. The HVAC system is all electric for heat and cooling and the solar system was sized to provide most of our electric needs. And obviously, a bright, colorful interior was essential to provide a positive space for the kids.

PM: How has the Tom Maas Building impacted the community since its opening? How many students are members?

BCG: We currently have almost 200 registered members and over half of them come from the immediate neighborhood. A beautiful, welcoming building on the site of, what was, an underutilized space in a high density residential neighborhood is, we feel, a symbol of community and shared interests that benefits the homeowners and neighbors who surround us.

PM: How do you incorporate the needs and interests of the community into the programs and services offered at the Clubhouse?

BCG: We are so fortunate to have great relationships with others organizations who partner with us to provide programming or other education for our Members. We conduct an annual survey every spring that asks our members about their needs and interests and are quick to modify or add to our programming to make sure our kids are getting what they need and expect out of their Club experience. We have also been able to host an annual Back A Youth Night at the Club for the past three years where community leaders spend an evening being a kid again and enjoy the space with our current Club members. The perspective we get from the adults who participate is also very appreciated. The 2025 Back A Youth night is scheduled for April 10.

PM: What are the long-term goals or future plans for the Tom Maas Clubhouse?

BCG: Our long-term plans are to continue serving kids in the community with dynamic and future-ready programs that help youth reach their full potential as caring, productive citizens. We will do this by always seeking out great content and teaching partners who will help us deliver what kids need and want.

