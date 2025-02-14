PASO ROBLES — The North SLO County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is hosting a Low Angle Rope Rescue class on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Paso Robles City Fire Station 3 (2924 Union Road, Paso Robles).

This free training is designed to introduce Teen CERT members, parents, guardians, guests, and other CERT members to fundamental rope rescue skills. Students will learn about rescue scene organization, rope identification, knot tying, haul systems, and victim packaging.

Instructors John Spooner and Anthony Trutanich will lead the course, which will take place rain or shine. Attendees must bring their CERT gear and provide a Teen CERT Program Waiver. Snacks and beverages will be available.

To register, email northslocountycert@gmail.com with your contact information.

