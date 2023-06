Increased law enforcement presence for training purposes assures community safety

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Police Department will be holding training at Pat Butler Elementary School, 700 Nicklaus Street, on June 20 and June 22. This training is not open to the public.

Residents should not be alarmed by the increased presence of law enforcement during this exercise. The Police Department is committed to the safety and wellbeing of all citizens within the community.

