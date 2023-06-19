PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles is seeking the input of residents to contribute to a comprehensive five-year strategic plan aimed at addressing the needs and impacts of unhoused individuals in the community. Building upon the efforts of the Unhoused Futures Studies Task Force and the San Luis Obispo Countywide Plan to Address Homelessness, this plan aims to improve the quality of life for all residents and establish short-term goals.

To ensure an inclusive and comprehensive approach, the City has formed a working group consisting of over 35 stakeholders, including representatives from nonprofit organizations, residents, and members of the education and business community. This collaboration will facilitate the development of goals and objectives that accurately reflect the needs and aspirations of the entire community. The City of Paso Robles invites the public to actively participate in this transformative process by providing valuable feedback.

To engage the community effectively, the City will host public sessions to review the draft goals proposed by the working group. These sessions will provide an opportunity for community members to share their perspectives, suggestions, and insights, which will play a crucial role in refining the goals and developing supporting objectives.

The public sessions are scheduled as follows:

Date: Friday, July 7 at 6 p.m.

Date: Saturday, July 8 at 9 a.m.

Both sessions will take place at the City Council chamber located at 1000 Spring Street.

Mayor Pro Tem John Hamon highlighted the City’s commitment to assisting homeless individuals in their transition to becoming productive members of the community.

Mayor Pro Tem Hamon stated, “This comprehensive five-year strategic plan demonstrates our City’s dedication to helping homeless individuals who are willing to accept assistance in becoming more productive citizens within our Paso Robles community. By engaging diverse stakeholders, we can develop a compassionate approach to address the needs of a few for the benefit of the many.”

The City of Paso Robles encourages all residents, community organizations, and stakeholders to attend the public sessions and actively participate in shaping the future of the community. For more information and updates on the strategic plan, please visit prcity.com.

