PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Recreation Services, in partnership with Youth Evolution Basketball, will offer a one-week basketball skills camp for children ages 5 to 11 beginning Monday, Sept. 14, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the outdoor basketball courts at both Centennial and Larry Moore Parks.

The level two camp for young dribblers ages 5 to 7 will happen on the Centennial Park basketball courts located at 600 Nickerson Dr. while a level three camp for children ages 8 to 11 is scheduled on the Larry Moore basketball courts (155 Riverbank Lane) in Paso Robles.

Advance registration is strongly encouraged, as each camp will be limited to 10 participants. Registration is available at prcity.com/recreationonline by searching “basketball.” This camp experience happening Monday, Sept. 14 through Friday, Sept. 18, is being offered at $149 per player. Need-based scholarships are available through Paso Robles Recreation Services.

“Our camps have been specifically designed to adhere to social distancing and safety guidelines while providing young players the opportunity to build their basketball skills,” commented Youth Evolution Basketball founder Isaac Rosas. “Our program focuses on the whole player. In addition to improving skills and player confidence, we also help participants develop respect, teamwork and responsibility.”

For additional information about this camp, player scholarships and other Recreation Services class offerings, visit the Paso Robles Recreation Services home page, call Paso Robles Recreation Services at 805-237-3988 or email recservices@prcity.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related