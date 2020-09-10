MONTEREY COUNTY — The Dolan Fire is over 110,000 acres and close to Mission San Antonio de Padua and the main buildings of Fort Hunter Liggett.

The three-week old fire burned actively on its southern edge and was at 111,382 acres with 26 percent containment as of Thursday morning, according to Los Padres National Forest officials.

Heavy smoke from fires in Oregon, Washington and California mixed with the marine layer allowed firefighters to engage in burnout operations which primarily contributed to yesterday’s perimeter growth.

Burnouts were done along the Nacimiento-Ferguson and Del Venturi Roads and around Fort Hunter Liggett which were supported by aircraft retardant and water drops. Northern fire lines were tested by southern winds and held.

Fire activity was minimal overnight due to cooler temperatures and higher relative humidity levels.

The fire activity along the coast has lessened but there are still areas of active burning, and rocks and other debris continue to fall regularly onto US Highway 1. Highway 1 is closed from north of Vista Point south to Pacific Valley. Nacimiento-Ferguson Road is closed to all traffic from Highway 1 to the Fort Hunter Liggett base boundary line. Los Burros Road, Plaskett Ridge Road, South Coast Ridge Road are closed except to residents.

The wildfire was reported on Aug. 18 near Dolan Road and Highway 1 in the Los Padres National Forest.

Since Sunday night, the fire has tripled in size, according to officials.

Fourteen firefighters were trapped by the fire Tuesday morning near the Nacimiento Station. Three were treated at a hospital in Fresno.

Two of the firefighters involved in the shelter deployment have been released from the hospital and the third is in stable condition and will be released this week.

On Thursday, north side crews will scout for opportunities to secure the fire’s edge down to the North Coast Road. Along the south edge firefighters will continue burnout operations utilizing dozer lines and air support to connect line protecting Prewitt Ridge.

Crews will secure structures in Mill Creek and work from Kern Ridge down to Highway 1. Firefighters will clean up and secure the edge around recent firing operations near Hermitage to protect structures and will continue constructing indirect line east of Arroyo Seco and tie back to Lees Canyon to Fort Hunter Liggett.

The fire has destroyed 14 structures and damaged four others.

The following California State Parks are closed: Andrew Molera, Garrapata, Julia Pfeiffer Burns, John Little, Limekiln, Pfeiffer Big Sur, Point Lobos and Point Sur.

Elsewhere, the growth of the Creek Fire was slowed Wednesday in the Sierra National Forest. As of Thursday morning it had burned 175,893 acres with 0% containment, according to Sierra National Forest officials.

There have been 360 structures destroyed, according to Cal Fire.

