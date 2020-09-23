Firefighters Tuesday, Sept. 22, gained full containment on the CZU Lightning Complex in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties, according to Cal Fire.

Crews continued to battle 26 remaining major wildfires in California. As of Wednesday morning, Sept. 23, there were over 18,200 firefighters on the front lines.

Firefighters continue to make progress on the over two dozen major wildfires, as well as the 22 new initial attack wildfires that were sparked across the state on Tuesday.

Since the beginning of the year, there have been well over 8,000 wildfires that have burned over 3.6 million acres in California, according to Cal Fire. Since Aug. 15, when California’s fire activity elevated, there have been 26 fatalities and over 6,600 structures destroyed.

A Fire Weather Watch will be in effect beginning Saturday morning, Sept. 26, through a large portion of Northern California for gusty winds and low humidity, bringing critical fire weather conditions. This pattern will remain through Monday, Sept. 28, affecting areas including but not limited to the East Bay Hills, North Bay, Sacramento Valley and Sierra Foothills.

A sharp increase in temperatures is expected this weekend across most of California.

A Fire Weather Watch most often precipitates a Red Flag Warning and is an indication that critical fire weather is on the way. Gusty winds and low humidity are the most common reason for issuing watches and warnings.

Fires of Interest

Dolan Fire, Monterey County

Highway 1, 10 miles south of Big Sur (Los Padres National Forest)

• 128,417 acres, 46% contained

• Structures threatened

• California Interagency Incident Command Team 15 assuming command today.

Creek Fire, Fresno County

Northeast of Shaver Lake (Sierra National Forest)

• 289,695 acres, 32% contained

• Evacuations in effect

• Heavy tree mortality in the area

• 855 structures destroyed

• Cal Fire Incident Management Team 1 in unified command with USFS Great Basin Team 1.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related