An email sent to the District 35 constituency by Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham shared the following:

Friends,

June 19th, better known as Juneteenth, marks the end of slavery in the United States. This occurred at the conclusion of the Civil War, more than two years after President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. Today we celebrate this important milestone in our continuing quest for “liberty and justice for all.“

Sincerely,



Jordan

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related