Community invited to grand opening celebration Monday, Aug. 21, from 2 to 5 p.m.

STAFF REPORT

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Recreation Services will open a new Teen Center at Centennial Park with a grand opening celebration set for Monday, Aug. 21, from 2 to 5 p.m. Community members are encouraged to stop by, enjoy a complimentary snack and tour the center located inside the Centennial Park Gymnasium complex at 600 Nickerson Drive in Paso Robles.

The Teen Center at Centennial Park is a free, safe gathering place for local teens to enjoy Monday through Thursday from after school until 5 p.m. beginning on Monday, Aug. 21. Located between the Lewis Middle School and Paso Robles High School campuses, the center is open to students in grades 6 through 12, with activities specifically tailored to those ages 12 to 15. The Teen Center is a non-custodial environment where students will sign in and staff will be present, but on-site staff will not track their arrivals and departures.

The center was designed with input from community surveys with members of the Paso Robles Youth Commission being instrumental in contributing to the vision and creation of the teen-centric facility. The Teen Center will feature a video gaming area with three 70-inch monitors, high-speed Wi-Fi and charging stations, air hockey, table tennis, pool table, popular board and card games, bistro tables, and a sofa area for teens to gather. The city’s drop-in gym program, located on the indoor basketball court adjacent to the Teen Center, will provide opportunities for teens to shoot hoops and enjoy a rotating slate of activities including ping pong, volleyball, and more. Lawn games such as Spike Ball

advertisement

will be available on the Centennial Park quad for teens to enjoy as weather permits. Special monthly programs tailored to the interests of Teen Center attendees will be planned throughout the year.

A Teen Center Café will operate inside the Teen Center providing freshly prepared prepackaged food items and beverages for students to purchase. The café is made possible through a partnership with NCI Affiliates, a local nonprofit organization which provides training and employment opportunities for community members with intellectual and physical disabilities.

“We’re thrilled to be expanding our after-school services for the teens in our community,” said Lynda Plescia, Recreation Services Manager for the City of Paso Robles. “This beautiful newly renovated area will provide a safe place for teens to gather, play and grab an after-school snack in a safe and welcoming environment designed especially for them.”

The Teen Center was made possible through generous support from the Paso Robles REC Foundation, Justin Vineyards & Winery LLC, and Townsend Public Affairs.

For more information about the Teen Center at Centennial Park, please visit prcity.com/recreation and click on the Teen Center link or contact Paso Robles Recreation Services at (805) 237-3988 or recservices@prcity.com.

CAPTION

2023 Paso Youth Commissioners at Teen Center.jpg

Pictured (from left) are Paso Robles Youth Commission members Cole Ammann, Chairperson Praise Namuleme, and Vice Chairperson Kalani Gaviola as they help prepare the Teen Center for a grand opening celebration on Monday, Aug. 21. Photo by Lynda Plescia

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...