PASO ROBLES — A wide variety of activities are available for community members of all ages through Paso Robles Recreation Services during the months of April and May. Several spring break camps will be happening April 18-22, including Youth Evolution Basketball and Soccer Academies and a Pop! Burst! Bang! Blast & Sizzle! STEM camp from Science-Dipity. Camp locations, times and prices vary by activity. Youth Scholarships and sibling discounts are available for all spring break programs.

“These special camps are provided by some of our most engaging instructors,” commented Heather Stephenson, recreation coordinator for the city of Paso Robles. “From launching water rockets to shooting baskets and scoring goals, each camp is designed with spring break fun in mind!”

New aquatic class offerings beginning in April include an Aqua Fit low-impact water exercise class at the indoor warm water Municipal Pool (534 28th Street). Aqua Fit classes are designed to decrease pain and stiffness and increase flexibility and range of motion. Classes begin on Monday, April 18. The city’s Aquatics Manager, V. Teeter will offer two Red Cross Lifeguard Certification classes during the week of April 18 at the Municipal Pool for those interested in preparing for summer employment at one of the city’s two pools.

Creativity abounds during spring art classes for all ages at Centennial Park (600 Nickerson Drive). A Spring in the Meadow Paint & Lemonade Party for ages 3 to adult is planned on Wednesday, April 13. A Mother’s Day Tiny Vase Paint Party project will take place on Monday, May 2 to help children create a handmade gift for that special woman in their life. Additionally, Mixed Media Art Park classes for children ages 5 to 10 begin the week of May 2 at Centennial Park.

A Ukulele Bootcamp will be offered on Saturday, April 23 at Centennial Park for those ages 12 to adult who want to learn how to play. According to Ukulele Bootcamp instructor Brian Schwartz, “The ukulele is the easiest, least expensive, and most enjoyable instrument anyone can learn to play.”

For more information about all upcoming spring season recreation classes, camps and activities, please visit pricity.com/recreation.

