Nature, Art, and Ritual to Nourish Your Spirit

SAN LUIS OBISPO — Join author, teacher, and artist Day Schildkret of Morning Altars to learn how to use nature and art as a way to mark the special moments in our lives.

Based on the practice conceived and popularized by Day’s first book, “Morning Altars: A 7-Step Practice to Nourish Your Spirit through Nature, Art, and Ritual,” this workshop will guide you through Day’s unique seven-step practice and help you strengthen your skills of wonder, belonging, gratitude, creativity, wholeness, and non-attachment. The first half of the workshop will be in the gardens — opening eyes, senses, and hearts while practicing the first two steps. The second half of the workshop will be making nature altars and dedicating them to all the celebrations, losses, and changes that happened this past year, using art to tell stories. The workshop will conclude with an altar art tour, where people go around and witness each other’s hearts and art.

During the workshop, people will practice:

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Nature Connection for more calm, embodiment, and connection

Ritual and Meaning Making for sane-making, deeper understanding and wisdom

Creative Expression for finding fulfillment, facing fear and courageous living

Relating to Impermanence for skills of mindfulness, non-attachment, and resilience

Wonder for renewing a sense of awe, curiosity, and aliveness

Day Schildkret has inspired tens of thousands of people across the globe to heal and connect with nature, art, and ritual. Buzz Feed calls Day’s work, “a celebration of nature and life.”

Day has taught workshops and created large-scale installations at Google, The 9/11 Memorial Plaza, The Hammerstein Ballroom, The Andy Warhol Foundation, California Academy of Sciences, 1440 Multiversity, Lakewood Historic Cemetery, Wellspring Conference, The Culture Conference, Wisdom 2.0 Conference, Wanderlust Festival, The Assemblage, The Alchemist Kitchen, Butte College, Naropa University, the ReImagine End-of-Life Festival, and many others. Day’s art is on permanent exhibition at the California Museum of Oakland and has been featured in the store windows at ABC Carpet and Home in NYC. Day has appeared on NBC, CBS, in the award-winning SoulPancake YouTube video series and in a stop-motion animated film on UpliftTV. His work has been featured in BuzzFeed, Vice, Well+Good, My Modern Met, Spirituality & Health Magazine. For more information, contact Ruta at (805) 541-1400 or email ruta@slobg.org

About San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden

The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden is a non-profit organization that showcases plants from Mediterranean climates throughout the world. Through its programs and facilities, the Garden fosters an appreciation and understanding of the relationship between people and nature and encourages a sense of stewardship for the natural environment. The Garden is located at 3450 Dairy Creek Rd., within El Chorro Regional Park off Highway 1 between Morro Bay and San Luis Obispo. Admission is $10 for adults. Seniors, students, and military admission is $8, and free for children 12 and under and members. To learn more visit slobg.org or the SLO Botanical Garden Facebook page.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...