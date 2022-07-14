All proceeds from the event went directly to the Templeton Recreation Department

TEMPLETON — Lovers of exercise and beer gathered at BarrelHouse Brewing Company on Saturday, July 9, for the 5th Annual Templeton 5K Beer Run. The race began at 8 a.m., with proceeds going directly to the Templeton Recreation Department.

“This is an event that we run in conjunction with our recreation foundation and BarrelHouse Brewing Company,” said Templeton Recreation Supervisor Melissa Johnson.

The Beer Run, which started in 2016, came about when the Templeton Recreation Department was looking for new fundraising ideas. And though a wine-country run was suggested, the idea for a beer run won out.

“Frankly, I’m a beer drinker and not a wine drinker, so I said, ‘what about a beer run?'” Johnson said.

The Recreation Department approached the Carvalho family, who co-own BarrelHouse, and asked if it would like to be a part of the beer run.

“They were all about it,” Johnson continued. “They’re wonderful supporters of the Rec Department. So, it was kind of the beginning of a beautiful little Beer Run relationship.”

The Beer Run, which peaked in 2019 with 350 runners, had an attendance of 150 participants this year, after a two-year break due to COVID.

“Our general motto for this run is, it’s a fun run, right? It’s all about having a good time, not getting a good time,” Johnson said.

The run started with a 5oz taster of BarrelHouse favorites. And once the runners were back, they were met with snacks and a full pint. All of the alcohol was donated to the runners by BarrelHouse. And every runner received this year’s Beer Run T-shirt.

“It’s a classic run; it started at 8 a.m. like most runs would, but boy, oh boy, by the time we’re done, everybody’s hot,” Johnson said. “It’s mid-July; it’s usually warm weather, and so it’s pretty exciting to get everyone back there [to BarrelHouse] and once their heart rate slows down, start the party.”

The Beer Run is also a family-friendly event, and lots of kids show up to participate. Root beer and water were provided for anyone underage. And all money raised during the 5K went to Templeton’s Recreation Department, which operates a ton of programs for Templeton’s youth.

“All of this will go back toward helping to operate a variety of youth programs,” added Johnson.

She also stated that fundraising is one of the main ways the Rec Department and Foundation fund their programming to keep the kids of Templeton busy and that events like these could not happen without sponsors.

“A big thanks to our sponsors,” Johnson said. “It never happens without people willing to take a chance on the events we operate. So, huge thanks to all the sponsors that helped out.”

This year’s Beer Run sponsors were: Barrelhouse Brewing Company, Weyrick Lumber, Sunshine Bottle Works, Avila Traffic Safety, Mid-State Solid Waste, and MKN Associates.

