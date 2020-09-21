SAN LUIS OBISPO – The team behind the Surfing For Hope Foundation recently unveiled plans for their first-ever Survivor Surf Camp, taking place on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. With a commitment to practice COVID-19 distancing guidelines, foundation members made the tough decision to postpone their popular annual surf contest and benefit weekend and are proud to bring this series of cancer survivor small group summits to the community.

“With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we decided to make this camp open to women only,” said Dr. Tom Spillane.

This unique event will be on the shores of Pismo Beach and is open to women currently undergoing treatment or those that have completed cancer treatment, as well as oncology health care providers. A day of yoga, beginner surf instruction similar to the SFH Pure Stoke Youth Program, and a gourmet luncheon will be provided free of charge to all participants.

In addition, Dr. Spillane will lead a brief discussion on survivorship, including an update on breast cancer treatments and resources. This talk is open to the public, and registration to the retreat is not required to participate.

“As a volunteer for Surfing For Hope, I have seen first-hand how this camp brings so much hope,” said Lee Walton-Poepoe, a breast cancer survivor. As the SLO Oncology & Cancer Care clinical trial director, she encourages those that are facing cancer challenges to sign up and participate. “I want to see all of my fellow women cancer survivors join this camp because the healing power of the ocean is just amazing. Feel free to sign up with a girlfriend or two; they do not have to be a survivor themselves to join us.”

Due to the importance of safe social distancing, spots are limited, and early registration is encouraged. Find complete details on this unique opportunity to join other women for an informative and fun-filled day at surfingforhope.org/womens-cancer-survivor-camp.

More activities and camps for all people who have been affected by cancer will be announced soon. Please check the above website and social media for updates.







